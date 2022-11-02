DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys are off to a hot start in their 2022-23 NFL season, the TCU Horned Frogs are the pleasant surprise of the college football season and both teams are winning ball games. However, there is some more winning happening for a player not on the gridiron.

The Texas Lottery reports a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold north of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, “A $3 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #MegaMillions drawing was sold in #Whitesboro!”

This big winning ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Mega Ball to notch the seven-figure win. Initially, this ticket would’ve only won $1 million but the player chose the Megaplier option to take their winnings to $3M. The winning numbers for the Nov. 1 drawing were 5, 9, 15, 16, 17, and the Mega Ball 25.

It was sold at Enderby Gas Inc. on US Highway 377 in the city of Whitesboro; the ticket was a Quick Pick.