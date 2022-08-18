AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at a location in south Waco by Special Agents. He is a high-risk sex offender.

DPS says Hunter was wanted since February 2022 – when the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for forgery. In July 2022, the Waco Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Hunter was convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary of a habitation in 1992, according to Texas DPS. He received three nine-year sentences to be served concurrently.

In 1997, Hunter was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact following incidents involving a seven-year-old girl. He received two 15-year sentences in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility.

For more information, you can view Hunter’s captured bulletin.