WASHINGTON/ WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced that the City of Waco was awarded a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the Office of John Cornyn, the grant totals $74,916, and comes through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program for law enforcement equipment and training.

Sen. Cornyn has long supported this grant program and has urged the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies to fully fund it during the appropriations process.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like Waco.”

This comes as Sen. Cornyn announced a similar grant to assist College Station law enforcement. You can view our previous story here.