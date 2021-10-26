Waco Police Department hosts first Trunk or Treat event

WACO, Texas – The Waco community is excited and ready for the spooky season to begin!

Monday night was the first Trunk or Treat hosted by the Waco police department.

“So we’re excited for the whole community to come out enjoy this event with us, just another way for us to interact another way,” says Waco Police Department Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley.

The McLennan County law enforcement came out Monday night to fill up the kids bags with some goodies. Being the first Trunk or Treat, the Waco Police Department had a large turnout. People were lined up since 6:30 p.m.

“They’re very excited. I actually work here, and they couldn’t wait to get here,” says eager parent Tiffany Davis.

The kids were able to enjoy some tasty treats and get to hang out with their local law enforcement officers.

“I think they enjoy it more. And as a mom, I feel safer. So definitely enjoying it,” says Davis.

“Absolutely. We feel very safe and excited to come out and get a lot of candy for the kids having a good ol’ time,” says eager parent Patrick Whitley.

During the Trunk or Treat event, there was also a friendly competition between the agencies – who could decorate their car the best.

“The agency who wins, that car gets this really cool trophy. It says ‘Happy Halloween’ on it. And just to show a good job for coming out and representing, and great job on decorating your vehicle,” says Shipley.

And the winner for the contest was: Waco PD’s Victim Service.