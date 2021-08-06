Waco ISD Board to discuss $376.1 million bond proposal

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District will be deciding soon on moving forward with a $376.1 million bond proposal to renovate and rebuild five schools in the district.

Waco Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon says the Board is working to help teachers and students cope after a fire gutted G.W. Carver Middle School.

“We’re just devastated by the loss of the G.W. Carver campus, and we’re already taking action to move forward with the rebuilding of that school,” Kincannon said.

She is also recommending a bond election packet to the Board – which will not only include replacing Carver, but also Tennyson Middle School, Kendrick Elementary, Waco High, and renovating South Waco Elementary.

“We’re excited about the potential bond program, and we want to be good stewards of our taxpayers’ money, and we will be working diligently to do just that,” Kincannon said.

She says the goal is to provide equitable and modern facilities among the district regardless of what school a student attends. Dr. Kincannon says they will also be asking the Board to authorize moving forward with hiring a contractor to move as quickly as possible.

“We’ve already been designing the new Waco High School, and tend to present the schematic design for the board in September, which gives the public a first look at what that campus might look like,” Kincannon said.

As the community prepares for the upcoming school year, she says they are excited to have students back on campuses.

With COVID-19 cases rising, the Texas Education Agency announced schools no longer have to tell parents about positive cases on campus.

“I think we will definitely have some changes based on the new guidance from TEA,” Kincannon said. “We are also waiting for updated guidance from our local health district. I think it will be next week before we are able to communicate anything out.”

She says once the information is decided, they will let parents and staff know.

The Board is scheduled to meet Thursday to decide if there will be a November bond election. If voters pass it, construction can start as early as spring 2022.