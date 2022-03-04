WACO, Texas – Waco Police officers delivered awards to three men on Friday for their bravery and response to an armed robber.

Officers received a call on December 15, 2021, regarding a robbery in the 600 block of S. 18th Street. After this robbery took place, the three men in the area also heard what happened and they jumped into action.

While officers were on the way to the scene, the three men – who were at a business around the corner -found the man who had just committed the robbery and started to chase after him. The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, was chased for several blocks before being cornered near the intersection of S 20th Street and Clay Avenue. One of the individuals who helped even got injured while attempting to catch the suspect.

The department says these three men showed incredible bravery and poise while they chased after the suspect of the armed robbery. They not only caught him, but were also able to return the cash taken from the victim on S. 18th Street.

Because of their actions, they were voted on by the Waco PD Awards Committee to receive the Citizens Certificate of Merit, and were presented this award on Friday.

Source: Waco Police Department