WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Chamber of Commerce held the State of the City and County luncheon today as a part of its State Of series.

Waco’s Mayor Dillon Meek says the city is growing rapidly. He shared what the city is doing to keep up with that growth as well as addressing challenges the city faces.

Mayor Meek shared the many things to look forward to when it comes to downtown development such hotels, magnolia headquarters and the riverfront development.

“We’re thrilled about the excitement of the future of downtown,” Meek said. “Right now, the Riverfront development is under construction with the new Baylor Foster pavilion coming in. We’re really going to see a lot of excitement along the riverfront.”

Also, the city has a 10 year plan to ensure it is supporting businesses and recruiting the right ones.

“Make sure that our economic development partners have a good strategy and a resource to appropriately to achieve the economic goals we have for our community,” Meek said.

Challenges he addressed include workforce issues, financial security and affordable housing.

“We understand that the cost of housing has gone up in Waco significantly,” Meek said. “So we’re going to continue to work strategically to make sure that we have good strategies, to make sure there’s an ample supply of affordable housing.”

On the public policy side of the Waco chamber, the goal of these events is clear.

“These events are play a big role how we educate our community on the issues that are happening,” Public Policy Director Jacob Hogan said. “And there’s a lot of exciting things happening with our city and county. So we want to make sure they head up here to hear from our mayor, hear from our judge, and they know what’s going on and they can be plugged in and connected to what’s going on in our city and county.”

The McLennan County Judge, Scott Felton, spoke about the state of the county. That included the American Rescue Plan Act, which will help fund volunteer fire departments, Meals on Wheels and more.