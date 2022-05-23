(FOX 44) – If there are any veterans looking for a job, here are several opportunities!

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the virtual All Veterans Job Fair this Tuesday from noon until 4:00 p.m. This event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 100 employers actively seeking the skills of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries – from construction to medical to administrative and logistics – with career opportunities from entry-level to senior management.

In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resumé assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance – all at no cost.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 260,000 attendees and more than 157,000 job offers.

Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly four million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers, and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.

To register for the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair, you can go to recruitmilitary.careerco.com. To access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, you can go to jobs.dav.org.