County Judge: I pray that our community can assist the community of Buffalo...during their bereavement process.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, El Paso County officials have planned a vigil this weekend to stand in solidarity with the grieving community.

Community members are invited to join the vigil on Sunday, May 22nd at 7:30pm.

The vigil will honor the victims lost in the shooting on May 14, 2022, at the site of the Sun City’s own memorial to the 23 lives lost to the Walmart massacre on August 3, 2019.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego released the following statement about the upcoming ceremony.

“It is truly heartbreaking to hear about the shooting in Buffalo, New York. The similarity of being racially driven, at a grocery store where we shop for our families, a manifesto that embraces an evil narrative throughout our country, someone traveling from another community to incite terror, is all sadly becoming a common trend. The memory of our own profound experience is sorrowfully awakened, but we also know that good superseded evil, and unity overcame overwhelming pain. I pray that our community can assist the community of Buffalo, New York during their bereavement process. Hopefully our Healing Garden will be a testimony to our healing process for this and other communities dealing with the pain of unexpected and unwarranted evil” County Judge Ricardo Samaniego

The Community Healing Garden at Ascarate Park is located at 6900 Delta Drive.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.