EAST TEXAS (KETK)- East Texans are documenting storms and storm damage as the area gets hit with severe weather.

These are photos of storm damage from Paris:

Storm damage in Paris, Texas. Photo courtesy of Winston Bearden.

Here are some videos of severe weather in Tyler:

Here are some photos of hail in the area of Tawokoni:

Photo courtesy of Rylie Hill

Here is a photo of some fallen trees, posted by the City of Athens:

Here is a video of a storm in Sulfur Bluff:

Here’s videos and photos of severe weather and storm damage in Sulphur Springs:

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – First responders from across Texas are preparing to respond to storm damage caused by Friday’s severe weather.

Here’s various first responders from Kilgore gathered in front of a local church:

Kilgore first responders

Here’s a photo of White Oak Volunteer Fire Department vehicles prepared for the severe weather: