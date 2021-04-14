VIDEO: Former Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst charged with domestic violence, released on bail

DALLAS (KXAN) — Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst faces a domestic violence charge following an incident Tuesday in Dallas. He made bail Wednesday morning and was seen leaving the jail.

Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst pauses while speaking at the 2014 Values Voter Summit in Washington, Friday, Sept. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Dewhurst was arrested by Dallas police Tuesday after they responded to a home near Dallas Love Field for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they met a woman who said she was assaulted by someone she knew, who was later identified as the 75-year-old Dewhurst.

Police did not elaborate on the woman’s relationship with Dewhurst other than that she knew Dewhurst.

Dewhurst, the Texas lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2015 under former Gov. Rick Perry, was booked into the Dallas County Jail. He’s charged with assault with family violence, a Class A misdemeanor.

Prior domestic violence cases involving Dewhurst

Dewhurst has been involved with two previous domestic violence incidents — but as the victim in both of those prior cases. In May 2020, police accused his 41-year-old girlfriend of kicking, biting and breaking two of his ribs. She was arrested but a Harris County grand jury declined to indict her.

Another incident in November, the same woman was arrested and accused of hitting, scratching and throwing candle wax on Dewhurst. The case was dismissed last week in part at Dewhurst’s request.