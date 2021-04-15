VIDEO: Armed suspect wearing gorilla mask robs Abilene convenience store

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect who robbed a local convenience store at gunpoint while wearing a gorilla mask.

The robbery happened at a store on the 3100 block Grape Street. Police did not disclose when the robbery occurred.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, mask, or has knowledge of this crime is asked to call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.