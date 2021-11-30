Victim in Somerville crash identified

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a auto-pedestrian fatality crash on state Highway 36 – approximately 1.1 miles south of Somerville.

A pedestrian walked into the southbound lane of travel for an unknown reason on Sunday night, and was struck by a 2017 GMC SUV.

The pedestrian has been identified as 68-year-old Heidi Simpson, of Snook, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

