Vice President Harris visits El Paso, makes unexpected stop at PDN bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, June 25, Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in El Paso.

“We are here today to address and to talk about what has brought people to the US border and again to continue to address the root causes which caused people to leave and often flee their home country,” said Vice President Kamala Harris just after landing in El Paso.

Harris traveled to El Paso with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Senator Dick Durbin and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

After arriving the Harris then went to the migrant processing facility on Hondo Pass arriving around 8:15 a.m. The Vice President was briefed by Border Patrol Agents and given a tour of the processing facility where she met with five young girls from Central America. She left the facility around 9:25 a.m. and she then headed to the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

The stop at Paso Del Norte was unexpected, the Vice President went to the Downtown bridge to see where asylum seekers are screened when coming from Mexico to the U.S. as well as a secondary migrant processing facility and the area of the bridge where vehicles cross and are inspected when crossing from Juarez.

Vice President Harris leaving airport headed to processing facility. Photo by Ruben Espinoza.

Harris left the Paso Del Norte bridge at 10:01.

Harris arrived back at the airport around 10:20 where she met with advocates, non-profits, and those who provide shelter and legal services to migrants.

During the round table the Vice President spoke about principles the administration is using as an approach to immigration.

“We have the capacity to give people hope, and the belief that help is on the way and so those principles are a large part of what’s informing the work that we’ve been doing addressing the root causes,” said said Vice President Harris during the round table.

She went on later to say, “Our administration, it is important to be clear is working to create a fair, a functional, and a humane immigration system. As you know we inherited a tough situation in fact right here in El Paso was the launch of the child separation policy,” said Harris.

Harris will head to Los Angeles after leaving El Paso.

