AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Dawn Buckingham M.D., Veterans Land Board Chairwoman and Land Commissioner, along with board members Judson Scott and James Rothfelder, voted on Thursday to approve a policy that will provide Texas State Veterans Cemetery services to Texas Military Forces killed in the line of duty, free of charge.

According to officials, on Sept. 1, House Bill 90, the Bishop Evans Act, was enacted and has extended various services to those injured or killed in the line of duty while serving on state active duty, state training, and other duties.

“It is a profound honor to recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the great State of Texas. The selflessness and bravery of our military men and women preserve the safety and security our families rely upon every day,” said Buckingham.

Officials also stated that previously, the VLB approved such burials on a case-by-case basis. Under the new policy, the VLB will provide burial plot space, a headstone, and a flag for state service members eligible for benefits under the adopted Bishop Evans Act.

Buckingham further said, “Unexpectedly laying a loved one to rest is not only an emotional task but also a financial strain. The Texas Veterans Land Board is honored to be able to assist these heroes’ grieving families with the cost associated with the burial and a dignified place to rest, where their families and fellow Texans can remember their legacies and lives.”