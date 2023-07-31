AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Veterans Commission is reminding veterans that they are eligible to file for maximum PACT Act benefits, or submit Intent to File a claim, until Aug, 9 to receive benefits that are backdated to August 10, 2022.

The commission detailed that the act has “expanded the eligibility for various toxic exposure for VA disability compensation claims, healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.”

Veterans can submit an Intent to File by completing the VA Form 21-0966, which can be found here. After completion, the commission provided the following options to send the claim or Intent to File:

Mail to Department of Veterans Affairs Evidence Intake Center, PO Box 444, Janesville, WI 53547-4444;

Fax to 844-531-7818;

Call VA at 800-827-1000 and notify Intent to File;

Email to pactact@tvc.texas.gov; or

Call any local Veteran County Service Officer.

The commission noted that submitting an Intent to File is not a claim and that this process will establish a date to “retroactive pay.” Veterans will still need to file a claim and attach supporting documentation.

There is not a deadline for PACT Act benefits, however, the commission explained that in order to receive August 10, 2022 backdated benefits, claims or Intent to File documents must be submitted by Aug. 9.

Additional resources and information on PACT Act benefits can be found here and visit the Texas Veterans Commission website to receive further assistance filing a claim.