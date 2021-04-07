Vehicle registration and driver license renewal deadline April 14

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of traffic. (Getty Images)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a waiver was set on driver license and vehicle registration expirations. However, April 14 is the official new deadline to get renewed.

According to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office, you can look here or here for information regarding renewing your driver license and registration.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss