Vehicle registration and driver license renewal deadline April 14

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a waiver was set on driver license and vehicle registration expirations. However, April 14 is the official new deadline to get renewed.
According to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office, you can look here or here for information regarding renewing your driver license and registration.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Most kids with serious inflammatory illness had mild initial cases of COVID
- Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden sets new deadline for adult vaccinations; A piano man in New Orleans takes his show on the road
- 1,000 workers infected with COVID-19 at Midwest Seaboard Meatpacking plant
- UPDATE: One dead after trailer fire on Morning Drive
- Today is National Beer Day . . . Here’s how much people drink in a week