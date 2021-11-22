Valley Mills PD seeking missing/endangered woman

WACO / VALLEY MILLS, Texas – The Valley Mills Police Department needs your help to find a woman reported as missing and endangered.

The next to last communication from 24-year-old Molly Elizabeth Peveler, of Waco, was by phone – and it was garbled and incoherent. This raised concern from her family.

The last message received by phone was a text saying she needed help. No contact has been able to be made since this message was received, and her phone is no longer working.

Molly was last known to be driving a 2001 White Chevrolet Suburban with the Texas license plate GYY8723, with a dent in the right rear-passenger quarter panel.

(Courtesy: Valley Mills PD)

If you know of Molly’s whereabouts, you can contact Valley Mills PD at (254)932-6300.

Source: Valley Mills Police Department