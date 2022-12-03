McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley author is collaborating with local businesses to donate books to the children of Uvalde, Texas.

Eliza M. Garza, born and raised in McAllen, is the author of “Raspas Con Mi Grandpa,” a children’s book promoting Hispanic culture and dual language education.

A storytelling event of Garza’s newly published book will take place for Uvalde community members Dec. 14 at El Progreso Memorial Library, at 301 W. Main St. in Uvalde.

Garza will begin the event with a book reading of “Raspas Con Mi Grandpa”, proceed with a book giveaway, a book signing and concluding with complementary raspas for everyone.

Garza and collaborators will proceed to Dalton and Uvalde Elementary to read to students.

“Raspas Con Mi Grandpa” is a No. 1 new release best-selling book in children’s Hispanic and Latino books on Amazon. The children’s book can be purchased on Amazon, Walmart, Target and Barnes & Noble.