UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Uvalde Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown.

Police said there was an active crime scene after a shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. in the Uvalde Memorial Park area. They asked people to avoid the area.

Texas DPS tweeted that they are “working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park.”

Two juveniles are being treated at San Antonio hospitals, Uvalde Police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

UPD is asking that anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have any information, videos, or photos of the shooting, contact the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 830-278-9147 or private message their Facebook page.

No information about any possible suspects has been released yet.

Governor Abbott released a statement in response to the shooting:

I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members. After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city. Working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, DPS is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde. Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals. Abbott

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.