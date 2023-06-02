UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Uvalde police said Friday they’re investigating a bomb threat at the school where a deadly mass shooting happened last year, according to a social media post from the department.

According to police, law enforcement agencies are working a “threat to life” after someone called 911 and told them he placed bombs around Robb Elementary School. Police said the person also claimed to be driving around with an assault rifle.

Police said the area will be blocked off to all traffic, and the incident is being investigated. Everyone is urged to avoid the area.

Last week the community held events to mark one year since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.