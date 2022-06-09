WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Thursday that an agreement with Texas under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA) has been signed which will “build sustainable market opportunities for state producers.”

“USDA is excited to partner with Texas to promote economic opportunities for farmers and producers and to increase access to locally sourced, fresh, healthy, and nutritious food in underserved communities,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The Local Food Purchase Cooperative Agreement Program will improve food and agricultural supply-chain resiliency and increase local food consumption around the country.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will use the LFPA funding to support underserved producers to assist in increasing the number of products distributed to underserved communities in Texas. According to the USDA, TDA will adjust food distribution for local challenges in order to serve communities and feeding programs.

In addition, local programs will be established through a competitive grant program serving food banks, nonprofits and other social service organization with program staff adopting “sustainable new markets for purchasing state products especially from underserved producers and promote distribution to communities with limited access to fresh, local food,” said the USDA.

The LFPA program, according to the USDA, was authorized by the American Rescue Plan to “improve food and agriculture supply chain resiliency.” The USDA noted that it will award up to $400 million through “cooperative” agreements with state and tribal governments to support producers with the purchase of food produced within 400 miles of delivery destinations.

More information about the program is available at AMS’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program webpage.