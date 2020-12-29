US Representative-elect Ronny Jackson vows to challenge Electoral College

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – Ronny Jackson, US Representative-elect for Texas’ 13th congressional district, published to Facebook that he intends to challenge the Electoral College on Jan. 6.
Jackson said he will challenge, “because the American people deserve a FREE and FAIR election! The FRAUD that DID take place on Election Day can’t be allowed to stand!”
Jackson has been vocal on social media in his support of President Donald Trump’s contesting of the 2020 election.
