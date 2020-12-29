US Representative-elect Ronny Jackson vows to challenge Electoral College

FILE – In this April 24, 2018 file photo, Ronny Jackson leaves a Senate office building on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former White House physician and onetime pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in an election that unfolded amid an alarming spread of the coronavirus. The retired Navy rear admiral defeated agriculture advocate Josh Winegarner in a primary runoff in the deeply red Texas Panhandle. Jackson will face Gus Trujillo, who won Tuesday’s Democratic nomination for the 13th congressional district in Texas, in the November general election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – Ronny Jackson, US Representative-elect for Texas’ 13th congressional district, published to Facebook that he intends to challenge the Electoral College on Jan. 6.

Jackson said he will challenge, “because the American people deserve a FREE and FAIR election! The FRAUD that DID take place on Election Day can’t be allowed to stand!”

Jackson has been vocal on social media in his support of President Donald Trump’s contesting of the 2020 election.