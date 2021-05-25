UPDATE: Woman found unconscious charged with Capital Murder for toddler killed in Snyder

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman found unconscious at the scene where a 3-year-old child was killed in Snyder last week has been been charged with Capital Murder.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Caitlin Tucker, 27, in connection to the death of 3-year-old James Russell.

Russell was found dead and Tucker deceased at the Western Crest Apartments in Snyder May 18.

The nature of their injures was not disclosed, but Tucker was hospitalized in critical condition.

Texas Rangers are continuing their investigation into this Capital Murder case. No further information has been released.