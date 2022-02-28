ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman has died after being shot by a man who then killed himself at an Abilene hotel this weekend.

Chyanne Villarreal, 24, of Lubbock, was taken off life support Monday morning, one day after she was shot inside a room at the La Quinta Inn on the 3500 block of West Lake Road.

Police say the accused shooter, Sedrick Braxton Jr., 30, of Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime after turning the gun on himself.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

No further information has been released.