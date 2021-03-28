UPDATE: Texas DPS Trooper shot near Mexia still alive, remains in critical condition

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The DPS Trooper who was shot Friday night near Mexia is still alive but remains in critical condition, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said Trooper Walker responded to a motorist in need of help on FM 2848, near the intersection of Highway 84, about five miles west of Mexia.

As Trooper Walker pulled up behind the disabled vehicle, DPS said 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson, Jr. got out of the driver’s seat and shot at Walker, hitting him in the head and abdomen.

Pinson died by suicide Saturday night, according to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

DPS said Trooper Walker is a husband and a father of four.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.