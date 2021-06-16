Texas DPS: Suspect DNA samples taken over 10 years after teen’s disappearance

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – More than a decade after she was last seen alive, one man has been charged in the cold case slaying of Mitchell County eighth-grader Hailey Dunn.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) records, Dunn was last seen on Dec. 27, 2010. Her mother reported her missing the next day. No sign of her was found despite a search until March 16, 2013, when her remains were found near Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

Shawn Casey Adkins, 35, of Big Spring, was arrested Monday, June 14, and charged with Dunn’s murder.

Adkins had been a suspect in the case, according to DPS, but was never charged. He was a live-in boyfriend of Dunn’s mother at the time of the 13 year-old’s death, and circumstances around her disappearance led Adkins to be suspect, but the investigation stalled with a lack of new evidence.

In 2020, the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) took a new look into the case after being consulted by 32nd Judicial District attorney Ricky Thompson. After several interviews, Adkins was identified by the Rangers as the suspect for the murder.

via Texas DPS

A search warrant to collect Adkins’ DNA was obtained, and the samples were collected on June 13 of 2021. The next day, Adkins was arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail in Big Spring. He was then transferred to the Mitchell County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2 million.

The Texas DPS noted the investigation as ongoing.