UPDATE: Scene clear, Burleson County deputy shot in ongoing standoff

UPDATE:

The burleson County Sheriff confirmed that three people were evacuated from the house next door during the incident.

As of 4:45 a.m. the scene was considered secured though FM 60 was to remain closed during the investigation with motorists advised to use alternate routes.

Chief Deputy John Pollock was reported in serious condition. He had been shot while trying to serve a warrant which then triggered the standoff as the suspect barricaded himself in a home.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – A Burleson County sheriff’s deputy has been shot near FM-60, where a standoff is taking place.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 that multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene, where a person is barricaded inside a home.

FM-60 is currently closed west of Snook. Travelers are urged to avoid this area.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety