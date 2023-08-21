ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The lockdown at Permian High School was lifted around 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon after investigators confirmed a report of a weapon on campus was a hoax.

In a statement, the district said, “The lockdown has been cleared and all students and staff are safe. For safety reasons, the school will not dismiss students at this time, and will do a regular class change for 7th period.”

A heavy police presence was reported at Permian High School Monday afternoon amid parent reports that the campus had gone into “lockdown”. Ector County ISD said the police presence was prompted by a report of a person on campus with a weapon.

Drivers in the area reported multiple agencies in the area of 42nd Street and Dawn Avenue and said that officers on the scene had weapons drawn. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers also had the intersection of Grandview Avenue and 42nd Street blocked, according to viewer video of the area.

Other witnesses in the area reported shots fired, again these reports have not been confirmed by law enforcement or the district. We’ve reached out to OPD and ECISD and left messages requesting more information.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.