UPDATE: Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for two escaped inmates

LEON COUNTY, Texas – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find two escaped inmates.

The office is searching for 36-year old Kevin Anthony Kahler, and 33-year old Kevin Webb from County Road 305 (Expo) and IH-45 feeder.

After a search of the nearby area – which was assisted by Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 units, the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office – it is believed the suspects are gone from this area.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 536-2749.

Source: Leon County Sheriff’s Office