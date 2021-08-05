UPDATE: College Station standoff involving mother and infant ends peacefully after more than 24 hours

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has peacefully resolved the standoff on Cypress Drive after more than 24 hours.

Deputies were given a court ordered writ of attachment Wednesday, which mandated deputies to pick up an infant living at a residence in the 2500 block of Cypress Drive. The mother and the infant were in the house when deputies attempted to serve the writ at around 5:30 p.m. The mother was not willing to cooperate with the deputies.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the child, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office used many resources, including its Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT, to begin working towards a peaceful resolution.

The Crisis Negotiation Team began talking with the mother – constantly seeking a safe outcome for the infant and all parties involved. However, after more than 23 hours of communication efforts between multiple agencies, the mother still remained uncooperative.

SWAT was able to observe the inside of the residence, and ensured the child was in a safe location before entering the residence and retrieving the child and the mother without injury. Both the infant and mother were checked by EMS.

The infant was placed in the care of Child Protective Services, while the mother was transported by ambulance to be checked for pre-existing issues. There are no criminal charges being pursued in this incident.

The Texas A&M Police Department, Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Texas DPS, College Station Fire Department, Bryan Fire Department, and Child Protective Services assisted in this case.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a barricaded subject situation.

Deputies were sent to the 2500 block of Cypress Drive Wednesday evening to serve civil papers. The individual has since barricaded themselves in the residence.

Deputies on scene are still working with the individual – and are asking residents to avoid this area, if possible. If you live in this area, police recommend staying indoors.

There is no active threat to the public at this time.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office