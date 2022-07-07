NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old little boy was killed during a crash in Nolan County on the 4th of July.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the little boy was a passenger in an SUV that was traveling north on FM 608 near of Roscoe when it crossed the center line and hit a pickup that was traveling south around 10:00 p.m.

DPS says the little boy was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash and that neither he, nor the driver, was wearing a seatbelt.

This driver, identified as Ceasar Rendon, was hospitalized at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with serious injuries.

Both occupants of the pickup were not injured during the crash.

Snyder ISD has identified the little boy as incoming third grader Julius Rendon and confirms that Ceasar is the little boy’s father.

School officials are remembering Julius as a beloved young man who, “loved football, his friends and family, and had just participated in the 4th of July parade with his football team that morning.”

In additon to his father, Julius leaves behind three siblings, his mother and her boyfriend.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this fatal crash.

