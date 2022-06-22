ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 13-year-old was killed after four teens crashed a stolen Audi during a crime spree in north Abilene.

Police say the 13-year-old was a passenger in the stolen vehicle, which was driven by another 13-year-old and had two other passengers – ages 14 and 15 – inside.

The vehicle crashed near Ambler Avenue and Treadaway Blvd after the teens fled from an attempted traffic stop, striking a traffic pole, ejecting the 13-year-old passenger, who died en route to the hospital.

A press release states the teens took a 2018 Audi S5 coupe from a home on the 1200 block of Highland Avenue sometime overnight.

An emergency alert system in the vehicle indicated the teens may have been involved in a crash on the 1300 block of Ross Avenue around 3:00 a.m., but police say no evidence of a crash was found.

Then around 3:40 a.m., police say a concerned parent called to report their son and others were live-streaming in a stolen Audi on social media.

Just a few minutes later, around 3:50 a.m., the owner of the Audi called police to report his vehicle stolen then at 3:57 a.m., the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office reported the teens were likely just involved in a theft at a convenience store in Clyde.

Abilene police then located the stolen Audi in town just after 4:00 a.m., at a hotel off Hwy 351 and Interstate 20.

Police say the Audi collided with an unoccupied patrol vehicle, and when officers attempted to pull it over, the driver exited the hotel parking lot and fled down Hwy 351 at a high rate of speed.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle, but it continued to speed and eventually hit the traffic pole at Ambler Avenue and Treadaway Blvd.

The current conditions of the three other teens involved are not known at this time but they were all taken to the hospital following the crash.

Investigators say the 13-year-old driver could be facing felony charges in connection to this incident.

Two of the teens, the deceased 13-year-old and the 15-year-old, are reported runaways.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abilene Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (325)676-6610.