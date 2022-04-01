LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the United Family began a company-wide donate-at-the-register campaign Friday. Donations go to “Save the Children Ukraine,” a nonprofit providing relief efforts to children impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to United Family reports.

This campaign is expected in stores throughout Texas and New Mexico, including:

United Supermarkets

Market Street

Albertsons Market

Amigos

“Just like so many people out there, we`ve been watching this tragic conflict unfold and wondered how we can help,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “We know many of our guests have that same feeling. This fundraiser is an opportunity for anyone who wants to help the people of Ukraine, especially the children. The funds will go to provide healthcare, food, and other vital supplies as this conflict continue.”

For more information on Save the Children campaign and donations visit, here.