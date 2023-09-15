AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Workforce Commission released its latest employment numbers with Amarillo still among the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

According to TWC, Texas has set new records for the number of jobs, number of people employed and size of the civilian labor force.

The total of nonfarm employment increased by 16,700 positions over the month. Since August 2022 employment has grown by 402,000 positions.

“After 30 straight months of job growth, the number of employed Texans has reached more than 14.4 million,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “TWC supports the state’s continued economic growth through programs like Jobs and Education for Texans and the Skills Development Fund, that help upskill the Texas workforce to meet employer demand.”

According to a news release from the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Texas reached a new historic high for total jobs at 13,979,100 as employers added 16,700 nonfarm jobs over the month.

Texas reached a new historic high for Texans working, including employed and self-employed, at 14,489,000.

Texas reached a new historic high with the largest labor force in state history at 15,111,900.

Texas added jobs at a faster rate than the nation over the last 12 months, adding 402,000 jobs from August 2022 to August 2023 and growing at an annual rate of 3%, above the growth rate for the nation as a whole of 2%.

According to the latest data, Amarillo has the second lowest unemployment rate in the state with a rate of 3.6%, and Midland is the only city with a lower rate of 2.8%.

Odessa and College Station-Bryan follow closely behind Amarillo with a rate of 3.8%. Lubbock follows them with a rate of 3.9%