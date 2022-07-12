FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — The Honorable Gabe Camarillo, the Under Secretary of the Army, spent today on Fort Hood, touring the People First center, meeting with soldiers, and receiving a tour of the installation and different motor pools.

He met with the III Corps best squad winners and learned more about the new equipment units are using in the field and overseas.

But with that equipment comes the price of up keep, and Under Secretary Camarillo says that the budget is in the works.

“We’re very hopeful in submitting our budget for this current year that as we hopefully get on a budget later on this year,” he said. “It will answer all of our concerns, and it will certainly hopefully meet all of our needs to make sure that we continue to fund all of the readiness requirements that exist here at Fort Hood because it’s so important for everything that we do.”

Camarillo expressed that the highlight of today for him was speaking with the soldiers to find out what could use more work and what they hope to see from the army in the future.

When asked what he expected from the army as a whole within the next five to ten years, he said:

“The Army is really in the middle of a transformation from 20 years of supporting counterterrorism operations in the CENTCOM region to what is now getting ready for near-peer adversaries in what we call large scale combat operations,” he told FOX 44 News.

“So as I look ahead five years from now, what I expect to see is that Fort Hood will continue to play a very pivotal role in making sure that we have a ready and capable Army.”

Camarillo also said the Army is continually working on enhancing the quality of life for its soldiers and families, and he promised that although it took a couple of months for him to make this visit happen, it would not be his last.