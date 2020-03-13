UIL suspends all contests in Texas because of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League announced Friday it is suspending all contests due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement posted to Twitter, it said all interscholastic competition is suspended starting March 16 and through March 29. It said rehearsals and practices would be up to local school districts.

“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a press release. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”

On Thursday the UIL announces it was suspending the boys basketball state tournament, after first announcing it planned to limit fan attendance.

