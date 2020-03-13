UIL suspends all athletic competitions through the end of March, TAPPS until mid-April

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UIL announced late Friday afternoon that it is suspending all interscholastic competitions until the end of the month due to the coronavirus. TAPPS released a statement saying all competition was suspended until April 12
The boys basketball state tournament is currently on hold after being suspended after the Thursday games.
Many schools and colleges across the state have extended spring break due to the coronavirus.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
