UIL releases updated COVID-19 guidelines for Strength & Conditioning and Sport Specific Instruction

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released updated guidelines for Summer Strength and Conditioning and Sport Specific Instruction.

The UIL said this guidance is in effect immediately until the first day of instruction or the start of in-season activities, whichever is earlier.

The UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications.

Click here to read the guidelines on the UIL’s website.