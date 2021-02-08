U.S. Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies after battling COVID-19

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, a Republican from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has died two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple news outlets.

Wright, 67, is the first sitting member of Congress to die from the virus. He had also been battling cancer.

Shortly after testing positive, a spokesperson for the congressman told the Texas Tribune Wright was experiencing minor symptoms.

“I feel okay and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week,” Wright said in a statement a few weeks ago. “I encourage everyone to keep following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and want to thank all the medical professionals on the front lines who fight this virus head-on every single day.”

Wright had not been vaccinated.

Following his death, his family released a statement to the Dallas Morning News:

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn. As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

UPDATE:

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released a statement regarding Rep. Wright’s passing, writing, “Ron was a passionate public servant and a strong advocate for Texas values, his neighbors in North Texas, and constituents across Texas’ 6th District. A sixth-generation resident of Tarrant County, he was a Texan first and foremost, and we saw that every day as he put his community first. My heart goes out to his wife, Susan, and his children and grandchildren, whom I hope find solace in his legacy of service.”

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick gave a statement following Rep. Wright’s passing, “Jan and I are very sad to learn of the passing of Congressman Ron Wright. Ron was a dedicated Christian, a committed conservative and a great Texan. He worked tirelessly for the people of Tarrant County throughout his career. This is a loss for his district and for our great state. Please join Jan and I in praying for his wife Susan, their family and friends.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also issued a statement on the passing of Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas), “Heidi and I are saddened to hear of Congressman Wright’s passing. Ron was not only a dedicated public servant, a principled conservative, and a proud Texan, he was also a loving father and grandfather. Ron’s life is a testament to his unshakable faith and now he rests with the Lord, having fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. Heidi and I send our heartfelt prayers and condolences to Ron’s wife Susan, their three children, and nine grandchildren as they grieve his loss.”