DALLAS, Texas KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the U.S. Department of Labor announced they will aim to take measures to raise awareness of the hazards faced by those working to maintain the nation’s food supply.

According to a press release from the department, the Wage and Hour Division (WHD) of the department launched “Operation Beat the Heat,” a coordinated education, outreach, and enforcement effort to protect the Southwest’s migrant and seasonal agricultural workers.

The department said, “Operation Beat the Heat” also focuses on educating growers, farm labor contractors, other agricultural employers, and industry stakeholders to try to promote a greater understanding of their responsibilities aiming to prevent heat-related injuries and encourage them to contact the division when questions arise.

“The pandemic showed all of us the vital contributions of the nation’s farmworkers. In turn, we must ensure that these hard-working people are treated with dignity and that we honor them by ensuring their health and well-being,” said Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas. “Operation Beat the Heat seeks to remind farmworkers and the industry in which they work of the dangers of outdoor work, especially when summer temperatures soar, and of the Department of Labor’s expectation that industry employers pay these workers every dollar they’ve earned in return for their labor.”

For more information on the Wage and Hour Division, “Operation Beat the Heat” visit, here.