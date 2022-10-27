SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Oct. 23.

Kelsey Frazier, 28, was an inmate at the Marlin Unit prison near Waco. She died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Marlin, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Frazier was sentenced in March 2021 after she pleaded guilty to leaving an 11-month-old girl in her bathroom closet for three hours while babysitting her.

The child’s mother testified in the case and said she had “really trusted [Frazier] a lot” and never saw any indication her daughter was being put in danger while Frazier babysat.

The case was prosecuted in the 241st District Court in Smith County.