UPDATE: The woman has died from her injuries, and Tyler Police have said the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

The woman has been identified as Teri Ferguson, 48 of Pampa.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department say they responded to reports of an assault Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Upon arriving at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street, authorities say they found a woman unconscious laying in the street.

She appeared to have sustained trauma to the head and is in critical condition at UT Health on Beckham, according to a Tyler PD press release.

Tyler PD is asking anyone with any information to call Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.