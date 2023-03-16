AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation met with a family to encourage individuals to “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” with a campaign.

TxDOT explained that the Bauereis family lost 14-year-old, Alexei Bauereis who was struck and killed while walking his bike across a crosswalk in Austin, cutting short his young life and ballet career.

“He was on the verge of that stage where you find out how you stack up against professionals,” Alexei’s dad Eric Bauereis said.

According to a TxDOT press release, TxDOT and the Bauereis family aim to remind drivers of the importance to follow traffic safety laws such as stopping for pedestrians at crosswalks.

TxDOT said Bauereis is just one of the many deaths that happened on Texas roads every year. Officials detailed that in 2021, 935 pedestrian and bicyclist-related traffic crashes occurred. TxDOT added that in the five-year period from 2017 to 2021, pedestrian fatalities resulting from traffic crashes increased by 34% and bicyclist fatalities increased by 58%.

“We have a shared responsibility to every member of our community – to every family and every individual – to help reverse these trends and reduce traffic fatalities in Texas,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “We’re asking all Texans to watch out for one another whether you’re behind the wheel, on foot, or on a bike. Obeying traffic safety law is a critical first step.”

Officials remind drivers of the Lisa Torry Smith Act, which went into effect in 2021. Lisa Torry Smith is a Texas mom who was struck and killed in a crosswalk while walking her six-year-old son to school. TxDOT detailed that the law requires drivers to stop and yield the right of way to people in crosswalks, motorists who fail to stop and yield and cause serious injury to someone in a crosswalk can face criminal penalties.

Texas law states if you’re driving:

Stop and yield for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Pass bikes at a safe distance and give bicyclists room to ride.

If you’re walking:

Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks.

Obey all traffic signs and signals, including at crosswalks.

Use sidewalks. If there’s no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

If you’re riding a bike:

Always stop at red lights and stop signs.

Ride in the same direction as traffic and use bike lanes or ride as near as possible to the right-hand curb.

Use hand signals when turning or stopping.

At night, make sure your bike has a white light on the front and a red light or reflector on the back.

The “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign aims to encourage drivers to make safer choices during a time when more pedestrians and bikers occupy the road. The campaign also aims to end the streak of daily deaths that has lasted since Nov. 7, 2000.