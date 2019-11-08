TxDOT working to reduce number of deaths on Texas roads

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation is working to reduce the number of deaths on Texas roadways.

It is all a part of their End the Streak Texas campaign.

Since November 7, 2000, at least one person has died every single day on Texas roadways.

So far this year 3,600 have lost their lives.

“We have the hashtag on our social media pages, and so it’s just #endthestreaktx, and when they go to our social media pages, they can read stories from people who have lost loved ones on the roadways,” said Childress District TxDOT Public Information Officer, Ginger Wilson.

TxDOT has a few tips to help drivers stay safe on the road: