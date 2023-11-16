AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation urges drivers to drive sober this holiday season with its TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign.

According to TxDOT, 1,246 people were killed last year in Texas by drunk drivers. Starting Dec. 1, 2022, there were 108 people killed and 229 people seriously injured in 32 days in DUI-alcohol-related crashes across the state.

“Don’t turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving,” said Marc Williams, TxDOT Executive Director. “A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life and the lives of others. It’s just not worth it.”

DPS said if anyone drinks any amount of alcohol this holiday season to never get behind the wheel. Instead, designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use public transportation.

TxDOT said it is bringing a mobile video exhibit across the state in a series of holiday-themed outreach events. The stops will feature testimonials from people who have dealt firsthand with the consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor. These stories and tips on finding a sober ride can be found at SoberRides.org.

TxDOT said its campaign will run in support of a heightened law enforcement period from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1, when more officers are on the road looking for drunk drivers.