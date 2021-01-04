TxDOT seeks input on mobility options

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced it is hosting a series of virtual public workshops to help connect organizations providing lifeline transportation services with their most vulnerable customers: seniors and people with disabilities.

The agency said it is seeking input from seniors; individuals with disabilities; representatives of public, private, and nonprofit transportation and human service providers; and other members of the public who share TxDOT’s goal of improving local mobility services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The meeting will be held here on Jan. 12, at 10 a.m.

More information on the program, meeting dates and how to connect virtually can be found here.

For media inquiries contact MediaRelations@txdot.gov or call (512) 463-8700.