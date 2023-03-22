AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for public input in regard to plans for the future of the state’s transportation system.

“Connecting Texas 2050” is TxDOTs latest update to its long-range transportation plan, said the department.

“With unprecedented population growth, increasing demands on our transportation system, and technological innovations reimagining how we move, TxDOT wants to hear from the traveling public as the agency looks toward 2050,” said TxDOT in its news release.

TxDOT said it will be hosting a statewide virtual public meeting, and in-person open house meetings, this spring for “Connecting Texas 2050.”

The virtual meetings and schedule of meetings can be found on TxDOTs’ website. Comments can be submitted through the site or through ConnectingTexas2050@txdot.gov.