TxDOT continues New Year’s anti-drunk driving campaign

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to encourage drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

According to TxDOT, there were 2,462 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas during last year’s holiday season. Those crashes killed 93 people and seriously injured another 215.

During the New Year’s holiday period, Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021, TxDOT said there were 364 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 11 fatalities and 31 serious injuries.

Throughout December, TxDOT said it will host events across the state featuring video testimonials of those who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor. Those stories can be found here.

“It is our hope that these moving, first-hand accounts will encourage all of us to make the right choice and not ever drive after drinking or doing anything that can alter our judgment,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. ”We don’t want to turn a happy time of year into one that could be marked by tragic loss caused by someone’s poor decision to drink and drive.”

TxDOT said it wants to remind Texas drivers that there are many sober ride options available: