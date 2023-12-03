AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Dec. 3.
According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Dec. 3 include:
- Monday – One lane closure on US 87 at West Hastings Avenue and West Central Avenue
- Tuesday and Thursday – Intermittent one-way flagging operations going over the BNSF bridge at Hester Road
Officials asked drivers to go cautiously and reduce speed through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.
